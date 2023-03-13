New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson could have called it a career this past offseason. He had a bit of a down season in 2022. The Yankees hitter could have decided to spend more time with family.

However, Donaldson decided against that. And the reason behind his decision to keep playing is rather simple. Donaldson believes he is still capable of producing at a very high level in the MLB.

“If I felt like I didn’t have anything left to offer the game, I wouldn’t have reported to camp,” Donaldson told The New York Post. “I feel like I have [something] in the tank or I wouldn’t show up. Obviously, I feel like I do. That’s why I’m here. And I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Donaldson’s numbers have been down overall since his move to The Bronx. He posted a 94 OPS+ last season in pinstripes, despite entering 2022 having posted a 127 OPS+ in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

Going back even further shows a track record of elite offensive production. He won the American League MVP in 2015 with the Toronto Blue Jays in part due to that production.

The Yankees third baseman didn’t have a completely terrible season last year. An argument could be made that he should have won a Gold Glove for his defense performance on the diamond.

2023 will be a very crucial season for the former American League MVP. Can he return to his former production on offense? If he can, the Yankees will be even more formidable offensively than they were last season.