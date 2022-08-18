Josh Donaldson joins Babe Ruth in Yankees lure with walk off grand slam

The New York Yankees history is steeped in legend and winning. Many of the greatest players to ever play baseball have worn the Yankees pinstripes. On Wednesday night, Josh Donaldson did something that has happened just twice in the illustrious franchise history.

Donaldson came to the plate with New York trailing 7-4 in the bottom of the 10th with the bases loaded. He hit a walk-off grand slam sending Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Donaldson joined Babe Ruth and Jason Giambi as the only Yankees players to hit a walk-off grand slam with the team down three runs. Ruth did it in 1925 and Giambi in 2002.

It was also Donaldson's 14th career walk-off plate appearance. That is the most by any player since he entered the league in 2010.

It was the 10th walk off grand slam in Yankees history. Donaldson now leads all of baseball since he entered the league with 14 walk-off plate appearances.

Donaldson was acquired by New York during the offseason. He had struggled mightily in his first season in the Bronx, hitting just .223 with a career-worst .690 OPS. He had been one of the key figureheads fans have pointed toward amid New York’s struggles.

The Yankees entered the game Wednesday night having lost 11 of their last 13. Their offense had been downright offensive. New York had only scored seven runs in their last nine games combined. But with one swing of the bat, that can be all forgotten, at least for the night.

Anthony Rizzo hit his 28th home run of the season earlier in the game as New York erased a 4-0 deficit. They are 10 games clear of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. More importantly, they kept pace with the Houston Astros for home field advantage.