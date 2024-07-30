New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto has entered the record books once again. With the Yankees' 14-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Soto has played the most number of games while reaching base safely over three times. This feat puts Juan Soto in the same club as Mickey Mantle, who set the record in 1901.

Mantle holds the record with 260 games, while Soto has notched 248. Besides them, the only other MLB players with the same records are Mel Ott with 258 games and Jimmie Foxx with 253.

Juan Soto's record game

MLB All-Star Juan Soto became only the fourth member of this exclusive club after hitting two runs on a double with two loaded bases, as New York blew the game open in the fifth inning. Soto is now 5 for 9 with 3 RBIs with bases loaded in 2024.

Besides Juan Soto, Austin Wells knocked a two-RBI triple to stretch the lead to 7-1, and Aaron Judge hit his second homer in the seventh inning to give the Yankees a 9-3 lead. Likewise, newly acquired Jazz Chisholm, Jr. scored his first two homers with the Yankees in his second game with the Yankees. This game was also his first professional start at third base.

This victory marks only the first time the Yankees had won three straight games since June 9 to 12. Meanwhile, the Phillies continue on their midseason slump after priming themselves for the best start in franchise history.

The New York Yankees now hold a 63-45 record, sitting at second place in the American League East, which is led by the Baltimore Orioles, with a record of 63-44.

Impressively, Juan Soto has also broken a Mickey Mantle record prior to this game. Last May, he drew his 669th walk against the Minnesota Twins, passing Mickey Mantle's record for most career walks before turning 26 years old. Mantle had set this record in 1901.

Two seasons prior, Juan Soto had also broken Ted Williams' 1901 record for most walks before turning 24 during his stint with the San Diego Padres.