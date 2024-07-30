The New York Yankees go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Phillies Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Aaron Nola

Gerrit Cole (3-2) with a 5.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 35 innings pitched, 38K/12BB, .277 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: Loss, 5.2 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 15 innings pitched, 13K/6BB, .263 oBA

Aaron Nola (11-4) with a 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 130.2 innings pitched, 126K/31BB, .222 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: No Decision, 6 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 3.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 68.1 innings pitched, 70K/15BB, .207 oBA

MLB Odds: Yankees-Phillies Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +102

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gerrit Cole is not having a great season so far. However, he is still Gerrit Cole. Gerrit Cole is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he can prove that in any game he pitches in. Take away his two starts against the Mets, and Cole has a 3.20 ERA. The Mets have gotten to him twice, but he has pitched well against the other teams. In fact, In his four starts in July, the Yankees are 3-1 with the one loss coming against the Mets. If Cole can pitch well in this one, the Yankees will win the game.

The Yankees are one of the best offensive teams in the MLB. They are even better when it comes to slugging. New York is second in the MLB in home runs, fourth in slugging percentage, and they are constantly making hard contact. New York needs to do some damage in this game, as well. If the Yankees can do that, they will win this game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Aaron Nola is the workhorse for the Phillies. He averages just over six innings per start. and he needs to go deeper into this game, as well. Opponents have a tough time hitting off him as they are batting just .222. Along with that, Nola is in the 86th percentile in chase rate, 82nd percentile in walk rate, and he has a strikeout rate of 24.1. If Nola can continue being the workhorse for the Phillies, they will be able to win this game.

As mentioned, Cole is not pitching great. Yes two of those starts are against the Mets, but Cole has still been hittable this season. Cole is not getting the same whiff or chase rates that he has in the past, and his walk rate is higher. The Phillies are another great offensive team, and they are only getting better as the season goes on. If they can get to Cole in this game, they will be able to win.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick

I am going to take the Phillies to win this game. Cole has been hittable, and Nola has been very good. I think the Phillies hit Cole around and win this game.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-120)