Through two games, the New York Yankees have yet to lose with Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the roster. Their new addition from the Miami Marlins has been a refreshing jolt of energy that, while not enough to turn the tides for New York entirely, can play a role in its chase for its next championship as the possibility of even more trades lurks.

The Yankees' second win with Chisholm, which followed a road win over the archrival Boston Red Sox, was a dismantling of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. New York won 14-4 as its fans made their presence felt in enemy territory.

Chisholm batted sixth behind Giancarlo Stanton and smacked two home runs, though one of them was hit off of backup catcher Garrett Stubbs when the game was already decided in the ninth inning. Nonetheless, he made that homer exciting because he did it using Aaron Judge's bat. With that two-run shot and his solo homer off All-Star Zack Wheeler earlier in the game, he drove in three runs, as did Judge and Juan Soto.

Yankees win first two games after Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade

After the game, Chisholm said Judge can get credit for half a home run while he gets credited for a full one. He doesn’t plan to borrow Judge's bat again, though.

“Definitely not gonna use that again tomorrow. That bat was so heavy,” Chisholm said. “I was just like, ‘I don’t think I've ever got a hit against a position player until tonight,’ and I was like, ‘You know what, Cap? I'm either gonna go up there right-handed or I'm gonna go use your bat’. And he was like, ‘Go ahead and use my bat.’ It worked.”

Not only did Chisholm put some runs on the board but he also handled his first game at third base really well. His willingness to play a new position is already paying dividends for the Bronx Bombers. New York needed someone to bring some juice besides Judge and Soto and are getting just that with their new No. 13.