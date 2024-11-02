The New York Yankees won the pennant in 2024, but they'll still have a new-look squad next year. The first domino to fall is 35-year-old first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

The New York Yankees moved on from Rizzo on Saturday, via ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

“The Yankees have announced they've declined Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option for 2025,” Castillo reported. “They'll pay him a $6 million buyout.”

Rizzo is now a free agent, via ESPN's Jesse Rogers. The former Chicago Cub slashed .228/.301/.335 with eight homers and 35 RBI across 92 regular season games, and .267/.421/.300 with no homers or RBI across 10 preseason games. He missed the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals due to breaking two fingers, but he played through the injury in the ALCS and World Series.

Rizzo spent three-and-a-half years in New York after the team acquired him from the Cubs at the 2021 trade deadline for outfielder Kevin Alcantara and right-handed pitcher Alexander Vizcaino. Alcantara is still just 22 years old and played three MLB games for Chicago this season while hitting .278 with 14 homers and 61 RBI in 111 minor league games. Vizcaino, though, has not pitched since '21 due to arm issues.

The oft-injured Rizzo never played a full season with the Yankees, but was a productive power hitter in the Bronx. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder hit 60 homers with 172 RBI and a .409 slugging percentage over 370 regular season games.

Who will replace Rizzo in New York?

