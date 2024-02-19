Juan Soto is pumped to play home games in the Bronx

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto reported to spring training with the rest of the position players on Monday, and he spoke about why he is looking forward to playing his home games in the Bronx.

“My thoughts are it's going to be electric, it's going to be fun,” Juan Soto said, via YES Network. “It's a lot of latin community over there, so it's going to be really exciting. It's going to feel like home, and I'm more than happy to be there. It's going to be electric.”

Juan Soto on playing in NYC: "It's going to feel like home, and I'm more than happy to be there. It's going to be electric." pic.twitter.com/zjVxK1lA7l — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 19, 2024

Soto is from the Dominican Republic, and as he said, he is excited to play in front of the Latin American Yankees fans in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had a desperate need for left-handed power this offseason, and they got arguably the best player they could have gotten to help fill that void with Soto. While the superstar outfielder is not under contract past this season, he will greatly help a Yankees lineup that struggled mightily in 2023.

Juan Soto forms a duo with Aaron Judge that should be one of, if not the best tandem in baseball. Regardless of the order Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hit, they will be a pain for opposing pitchers. If the Yankees can pair that duo with some better luck from a health standpoint when it comes to players like Carlos Rodon and Anthony Rizzo, New York could be in great shape to compete this season.

Spring training games start this weekend, and then we will see Soto play in games for the Yankees for the first time. The first home game for Soto in the Bronx will be on Friday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.