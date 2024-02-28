The New York Yankees took a major swing when they landed Juan Soto in a trade from the San Diego Padres. Soto had known he was on the trade block and was happy to land with a team like the Yankees.
The slugger is set to hit free agency after the season, making New York's gamble the more risky. But Soto knows the Yankees want to win a World Series. That championship drive appealed to Soto, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
“I mean, it's always great. It was a great team and great organization,” Soto said. “They have great people over there. When you hear good things and they're trying to win too, it just feels good.”
“When they started talking about it, I was happy because it was another team that is going to have a chance to win the championship,” Soto continued. “I wasn't that upset about it.
New York missed the playoffs for the first time since xx in 2023. By trading for Soto, the Yankees proved they were serious about making a World Series run. Having Soto and Aaron Judge in the same lineup will be a scary sight for any opposing pitcher.
Juan Soto is coming to the Yankees with a career .284 batting average, 160 home runs and 483 RBI. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, a three-time All-Star, an MVP and a former World Series champion.
And as he begins his tenure in New York, Soto is only looking to improve on those numbers while leading the Yankees to a championship.