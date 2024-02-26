Aaron Judge reportedly wants to hit third in the New York Yankees' 2024 lineup. But what does Juan Soto think about Aaron Boone's potential lineup construction? He recently got brutally honest in reference to hitting second or third in New York's lineup, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
“I don’t care anymore,” Soto said. “In the past, [batting second] was uncomfortable. I liked third because I’d never done the two-hole. It was tough for me to do that. But I have experience in the number-two hole now [in San Diego last year], so that’s going to be fine.”
Soto and Judge have similarities in their offensive approaches. Both players find ways to get on base on a consistent basis. Soto is always among the league leaders in OBP and walks, while Judge also tends to record impressive statistics in both categories.
Pitchers will need to attack Soto if he hits in front of Judge. Still, he will draw walks for the Yankees given his elite eye at the plate. Judge will benefit and should see his RBI production increase.
Of course, this is assuming that Soto does bat second and Judge hits third.
Yankees: Judge, Soto set for big seasons
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto feature the potential to become New York's next great offensive duo. They are two of the best all-around players in the game, and they both feature the ability to carry an offense.
Judge is a power threat who can still hit for a high average. As noted earlier, Soto is always reaching base while smashing the ball all around the diamond.
Pitchers will have nightmares about facing the Yankees' new duo. Judge and Soto should benefit from batting back-to-back in the lineup, regardless of who hits second or third.