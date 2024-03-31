While his tenure has only lasted three games, Juan Soto has been everything the New York Yankees were expecting and more. Facing the Houston Astros on Sunday, Soto once again proved to be the difference maker for New York.
The Yankees moved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-3 victory over the Astros. Down 2-0 after the second inning, Soto scored New York's first run of the game on an error by first baseman Jose Abreu. However, it was his work in the seventh inning that would change the game completely.
Oswaldo Cabrera tied the game up at three early in the frame with a solo home run. Soto would then come into the box and give the Yankees their first lead of the game with a towering shot. It marked his first home run with the team.
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2024
Anthony Volpe would get in on the action, as his eighth inning home run was the proverbial nail in the Astros' coffin.
Juan Soto couldn't be more impressed with his introduction to the Yankees. With three straight wins, the star outfielder had just one word to describe New York's play, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
“The way we've been winning has been incredible,” Soto said.
Manager Aaron Boone kept it shorter and sweeter. Well maybe not too sweet as his one-word nickname for Soto shows exactly how Boone feels about what he brings to the team.
“A killer,” Boone described Soto as.
Juan Soto gives Yankees final World Series piece
After missing out on the playoffs in 2023, the Yankees knew major changes needed to happen entering the 2024 season. The crown jewel of the offseason was acquiring Soto in a trade from the Padres. New York finished the 2023 season ranked 25th in runs scored with 673.
Soto is expected to be a direct solution to that problem. Since joining MLB in 2018, Soto has hit .285 with 161 home runs, 486 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, three-time All-Star and a World Series champion.
Through the first three games of the 2024 campaign, Soto is hitting .500 with a home run and three RBI. He has played a distinct role in all three New York victories thus far.
On Opening Day, he threw out the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, preserving a 5-4 victory. Game 2 saw Soto go 3-4 with an RBI in a 7-1 win. And his third performance against the Astros continued New York's perfect streak and earned him a new moniker from Boone.
The Yankees are dead set on making a run to the World Series in 2024. Trading for Juan Soto was a dream acquisition in accomplishing that goal. But for New York to be successful, Boone needs Soto to continue being a nightmare for any opposing pitcher who steps onto the mound.