Juan Soto had a memorable debut for the New York Yankees on Thursday, and star Aaron Judge couldn't help but be fired up.
The newly acquired Soto sparked a rally from a 4-0 hole against the Houston Astros, then secured a 5-4 Opening Day Yankees win with an assist from right field on a play at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Astros trailed 5-4 with two men on and one out in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Tucker hit a base hit to right field, and Mauricio Dubón rounded third for home. Soto fielded the ball and threw a strike to Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Dubón out at home.
Juan Soto is a DAWG.
What a game saving throw for the New York Yankees superstar.
After the game, Judge put it succinctly, per Greg Joyce of The New York Post.
“Aaron Judge on Juan Soto’s debut, capped off by game-saving throw: “That was a Yankee classic right there.”'
Soto picked up his first RBI with the Yankees on a bases-loaded single to cut Houston's lead to 4-1. He joined the Yankees this offseason with high expectations after being traded from the San Diego Padres. The annual MVP candidate finished his debut 1-for-3 at the plate with two walks and an RBI and the play of the game on defense.
Yankees expectations for Aaron Judge, Juan Soto
Having players like Judge and Soto in the lineup is an advantage that every MLB team dreams of. The Yankees are hoping for big years from both players so they can get back to the postseason this fall.
Judge's home run over/under is set at 41.5, a shockingly high number for most players. But Judge isn’t “most players.” He's one of the greatest power hitters of his generation, and with an improved lineup around him, Judge is primed for an MVP-caliber season that could rival his magical 2022 performance.
In 2023, Judge only hit 37 home runs. However, this doesn't tell the full story. Judge was forced to take an extended trip on the injured list when he broke his toe trying to make a play in the outfield at Dodger Stadium and ran through a fence and into a concrete wall. This stint on the IL meant that Judge only played in 110 games in 2023. Incredibly, he was on pace for another 60 home run season if he hadn't been injured.
Soto has never had a player like Aaron Judge hitting behind him, and he should get more pitches to hit this season than he has had in his career. Soto is an incredibly patient hitter who is more than willing to take his walks if pitchers don’t throw strikes. He is consistently among the league leaders in walks, but this reduces the number of opportunities he has to hit dingers.
Putting Soto on base makes it more difficult for teams to pitch around Judge, though. While Soto isn't much of a base stealer, if he is on first and the opposing pitcher gets behind in the count to Judge, they'll face a difficult decision.
The Yankees take on the Astros in the second game of their series on Friday.