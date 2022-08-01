Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas

The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Transferred RHP Miguel Castro & RHP Luis Severino to the 60-day IL

•Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A SWB

•Signed RHP Carlos Espinal to a Major League contract & selected him to the active roster — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 1, 2022

Despite Aaron Boone suggesting that Severino was doing well, having just completed his first throwing session since landing on the IL in mid-July, it appears that’s not the case after all. Severino reportedly gave Boone a thumbs up after this throwing session, only to land on the 60-day IL hours later.

Severino had been sidelined since July 14 with what the team described as a low-grade lat strain. It seems that the injury was far more serious than Boone initially led on, as now Severino will be out at least two months. The 60-day IL stint will be retroactive to July 14, but will still prevent the 28-year-old from returning to action until mid-September.

The loss of Severino makes the acquisition of Montas even more critical for the Yankees. While fans were expecting Montas would join Severino in the heart of the Yankees’ staff for the remainder of the season, that won’t be the case after all. Instead, Montas will effectively replace Severino as the Yankees look to remain in World Series contention.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees will navigate the market in hopes of landing another starting pitcher to fortify the rotation after Severino’s injury, but the need for another quality arm remains following the brutal blow.

This season, Severino has made 16 starts for the Yankees, logging a 3.45 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 86.0 innings. Injuries have plagued the once promising career of the 28-year-old, who missed almost all of the 2019, 2020, and 2021 campaigns while rehabbing. After finally appearing to be healthy in 2022, injuries have once again left Severino on the sideline.