The New York Yankees are entrenched in a ton of trade rumors with the MLB trade deadline approaching. One common rumor is Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, although it remains to be seen whether or not he gets moved. However, with the Yankees tied for last place in the American League East as of Monday, it turns out they are looking for more than just outfield help, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

‘It has been well documented that the Yankees are seeking corner outfield help by the Trade Deadline, but according to sources, New York is also seeking to upgrade its catching, starting rotation and back end of the bullpen in the next two weeks.'

So, the Yankees are looking to be extremely active on the trade front, and that's pretty normal for them. The offense has struggled, and the hiring of Sean Casey as the new hitting coach is one move they made in hopes of turning things around.

But the Yankees are also looking for pitching help. Of course, adding Ohtani would help on both ends of the spectrum, but there has to be more in store in case the Angels decide not to move him at the deadline

The starting pitching has been somewhat decent for the Yankees, but injuries to Nestor Cortes, the long-awaited return of Carlos Rodon, and the shaky bullpen might have them searching for more reinforcements in hopes of making a push. Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino have held down the catching position, although neither player has done exceptionally well, so perhaps adding another backstop is on their minds, although who knows which catchers will be on the market.

Nonetheless, the Yankees are looking to be busy ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.