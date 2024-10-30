After a fan blatantly interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in Game 4 of the World Series at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday, Major League Baseball called for a ban from the New York Yankees. Then, MLB and the Yankees reportedly mutually decided to ban two fans before making a public statement, backing up its decision in light of the fans’

“egregious and unacceptable” contact with Betts in the first inning, per New York Daily News Gary Phillips’ X, formerly Twitter.

“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankees Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The safety and security of players, fans, and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised,” the statement reads. “Tonight marks the final home game of the year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display.”

However, there is a line to displaying that fanatic passion, which the Yankees hope fans will abide by after banning two fans for their actions in Game 4 on Tuesday.

“Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity. However, the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk,” the statement adds. The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

Derek Jeter shuts down David Ortiz’s gift for Anthony Volpe

After Anthony Volpe’s grand slam in the Yankees’ 11-4 victory in Game 4, avoiding a World Series sweep by the Dodgers, he joined the FOX Sports’ entertaining postgame crew of Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, and Alex Rodriguez.

Volpe received a gift from Ortiz, to which Jeter replied, “No, no. Don’t take that man.”

The Yankees will look to keep their season alive again in Game 5 on Wednesday.