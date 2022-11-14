Published November 14, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan

Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the New York Yankees for the 6’7 slugger’s signature.

However, it seems as if only one other team besides the Yankees are seriously in the mix to swoop in for Judge.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a ballclub on the opposite side of New York geographically, the San Francisco Giants, will give the Yankees a run for their money to nab the services of Judge.

“We do know that the Giants are gonna be in there pretty [heavily]. I don’t think it’s limitless money, but they do have big money. They’ve been very, very successful from a monetary standpoint and they were very disappointed to go .500 this year after winning 107 games the previous year so the Giants will be a big threat,” Heyman told Spectrum News NY1’s Stef Manisero.

Had the pleasure of talking some hot stove action with @nypost writer & MLB Insider @JonHeyman about the future of Aaron Judge and whether it’ll be here in NY pic.twitter.com/Puiw8Q2x55 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) November 14, 2022

Heyman also noted that while Aaron Judge was from California originally, having called Linden his hometown during his formative years, but it seems as if the amount of money he’d be getting will dictate which team he signs for more than anything.

“I don’t know if they have a home field advantage, but [the Giants] do have the money. They can compete. To me, it looks like it could be a two-horse race but obviously Aaron Judge is a terrific player and you’d never know who else might be involved,” Heyman added.

Nevertheless, while nothing is set in stone, Judge could be more inclined to re-sign with the Yankees, especially with Yankee Stadium being a less difficult park to hit the ball out of, which should only bolster Judge’s legacy even further.

“We still think the Yankees are probably the favorite but we don’t hear a ton at this point,” Heyman said.

Yankees fans will definitely be hoping that Aaron Judge stays. But for that to materialize, the Yankees will have to open up the coffers, especially with the Giants hot on their tails.