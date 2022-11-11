Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits.

“I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”

Marakovits then asked Steinbrenner if he feels confident that Aaron Judge will return to the Yankees.

“I have made it clear to him that is our wish,” Steinbrenner replied. “He means a lot to this organization. And I’ve made it clear to him we are going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman previously stated the obvious on the Yankees’ Judge’s free agency pursuit.

“We’d love to bring Judge back,” Cashman said.

The Yankees will need to be aggressive in their pursuit. Plenty of other teams have already been linked to Aaron Judge and MLB free agency just recently got underway. Judge himself hasn’t indicated where he wants to play. However, he’s from California and both the Giants and Dodgers have been mentioned as potential landing destinations for him. Meanwhile, the Mets and Red Sox will factor into the equation as well.

In the end, the Yankees are likely still the favorite in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But Judge is currently in the driver’s seat. He’s earned the right to take his time and consider all of the offers on the table before making any commitment.

Judge’s free agency will be fascinating to follow this offseason.