Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Nestor Cortes recently joined MLB Network to discuss a number of topics. And New York Yankees fans will love what he had to say about the team’s 2023 pitching rotation, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“It’s a powerful rotation,” Cortes said. “I mean, you go down the list. Gerrit (Cole) obviously… we all know who Gerrit is. (Frankie) Montas has been great for Oakland and then he came over, you know, he had that injury but we have trust in him that he can be that guy. Luis Severino is a superstar. I’m glad he’s back with us… For (Domingo) German, everybody forgets what he did in ’19. He won a lot of games for us… he had a great season that year.”

Nestor Cortes summed it all up by saying he hopes they can dominate in 2023.

“To have that rotation on paper right now, it’s great. And hopefully we can dominate again next year.”

Nestor Cortes was excellent in 2022, pitching to the tune of a 2.44 ERA over 28 games. He was also named to his first ever All-Star team.

However, New York could look at add from the outside in order to strengthen their rotation. They have been connected to superstars such as Jacob deGrom in free agency. But reigning AL MVP Arron Judge remains their top priority.

Although the Yankees’ season came to an early end in the playoffs, there were still plenty of positives to take away from 2022. Nestor Cortes’ brilliance was unquestionably one of those positives, as he’s emerged as a quality No. 2 option behind Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.