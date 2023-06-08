The New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry seems to have cooled in recent years, but comments from Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes could rekindle the embers of old. Before the Yankees' upcoming series against the Red Sox, Cortes threw some subtle shade at Boston when asked why the rivalry between the two teams has lessened. Here's what Cortes had to say, per Jake Mintz of Fox Sports.

“It doesn’t feel like what we have with Tampa now, or with Toronto now. You could argue that [the Red Sox] haven’t been who they really are the last couple years.”

Cortes, who was just placed on the injured list, pointed to the rivalries the Yankees have with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, two teams that New York has had tense moments with, both this season and in prior years.

Since the Red Sox won the World Series and dispatched the Yankees handily in the playoffs en route to the title in 2018, Boston has finished in third place, last, tied for second and in last place.

This year's Red Sox also currently occupy last place, while the Yankees sit in third.

Meanwhile, the Rays have played the Yankees close, been a worthy obstacle on more than one occasion and have even nearly come to blows on the field with New York, similar to the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry of old.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ditto for the Blue Jays.

Cortes is definitely dinging the Red Sox a bit by saying they haven't really been what they used to be.

But it's also a compliment to the Rays and Blue Jays.

Tension breeds a rivalry.

There's plenty of it between the Yankees and Rays/Blue Jays, and not enough of it between New York and Boston.