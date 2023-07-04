New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday, and is feeling good today, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Nestor Cortes will play catch today, and throw another bullpen on Thursday. Assuming all goes well, the next step would be to throw to live hitters on Sunday, according to Phillips.

It has not been said whether or not Cortes will go on a rehab assignment or not. He has been on the injured list due to a left shoulder strain since early June.

Cortes has been a big part of the Yankees' rotation since the end of the 2021 season. His 2022 season was his strongest. Cortes has not necessarily been bad in 2023, but he struggled facing a lineup the third time through the order.

It will be interesting to see if the time off benefits Cortes, and if stamina has something to do with it. Cortes threw more innings than he ever has before in the 2022 season.

The Yankees have gotten some good news regarding their pitching staff as of late. Carlos Rodon is expected to make his debut on Friday against the Chicago Cubs. Carlos Rodon was the biggest addition to the team's roster this offseason.

Reliever Ian Hamilton returned to the team as well. Early in the season, Ian Hamilton was a key part of the bullpen early on.

As the Yankees wait on Aaron Judge's recovery, the pitching has done the heavy lifting, and it seems that their staff is getting more reinforcements relatively soon. Cortes' eventual return should help the team deal with Aaron Judge's absence.