Just like the other 31 teams in the league, the Denver Broncos are making roster cuts ahead of the Week 1 opener. With the team having some intriguing options at running back, especially with the emergence of rookie RJ Harvey, it sounds like the coaching staff is releasing a second-year rusher from the roster.

Reports indicate that Audric Estime, who is 21 years old, is being released by the Broncos, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. After being cut, Schultz claims Estime has a good chance of being picked up by another team.

“Sources: The Broncos are waiving RB Audric Estime. Audric Estime, the 2024 5th-rounder out of Notre Dame, is a physically imposing running back with tools. The Broncos have a deep RB room, but there’s a good chance Estime gets claimed.”

Article Continues Below

Thanks to RJ Harvey turning heads in training camp, it appears the Broncos feel comfortable with their running back situation. Harvey was a second-round pick by Denver in the 2025 NFL Draft after he spent four seasons at UCF. The 24-year-old running back has generated plenty of hype and seems to be in line to share the backfield with veteran JK Dobbins.

Harvey proved to be one of the most consistent running backs in the Big 12 last season. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 1,577 rushing yards (career-high), 267 receiving yards (career-high), and 25 total touchdowns. He led the Big 12 in both rushing touchdowns (22) and total touchdowns.

That type of production, along with how well he's performed in practices, is why head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos are excited about the rookie running back. It's unclear exactly how big a role he will have to begin the season, as Dobbins is expected to get a decent amount of opportunities as well. But many believe that RJ Harvey could eventually become the bell cow in Denver.