The Milwaukee Brewers have cooled off a bit since taking control of the NL Central amid a historic two-month hot streak. Milwaukee has gone just 3-6 following a franchise-record 14-game winning streak. And after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, the Brewers have dropped back-to-back series for the first time since early June.

The mini slump is no cause for panic. The Brewers still own the best record in baseball. But the team would certainly like to get Jackson Chourio back in the lineup. Unfortunately, the Brewers will have to wait a bit longer for the standout center fielder’s return.

Manager Pat Murphy confirmed that Chourio will remain with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Nashville for a few more days, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. Chourio was “tentative” while running the bases on a double in a rehab start Sunday.

Brewers await Jackson Chourio’s return from IL

The second-year pro was forced to leave a game against the Cubs on July 29 with a hamstring strain. Chourio hit a ball off the wall in right field and appeared to suffer the injury after rounding second. He slowed down as he reached third base for a standup triple. However, he was immediately checked on by Milwaukee’s training staff and removed from the game.

Two days later, the Brewers placed Chourio on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30. While he initially downplayed the injury, the team anticipated a 2-4 week absence.

Chourio was cleared for a rehab assignment beginning last week. Assuming he didn’t suffer a setback on Sunday, he should be able to return to the Brewers’ lineup by the end of the month.

Blake Perkins replaced Chourio in center field after the injury. The third-year outfielder has impressed at times in his new role. He had a two-homer game in his second start following Chourio’s injury. And Perkins delivered a walk-off outfield assist against the Mets, extending the Brewers’ winning streak.

However, he’s slashing .221/.293/.397 with three home runs, seven RBI and 17 runs scored in 19 games with Chourio sidelined. Milwaukee has thrived on lesser-known players stepping up during what’s become a memorable season. But the Brewers no doubt miss Chourio’s presence in the lineup.

The 21-year-old star was closing in on his second straight 20/20 season prior to his injury, with 17 homers and 18 steals through 106 games. Milwaukee has gone 17-7 with Chourio sidelined. But after running up a nine-game lead over the Cubs, the Brewers’ are down to a five-game advantage in the division.