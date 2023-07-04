The New York Yankees have been without their star Aaron Judge for a while now since he injured his toe making a catch at Dodger Stadium, and his latest comments indicate that he is not returning in the near future, despite the fact that he is able to take part in some baseball activities.

Aaron Judge has been seen doing some baseball activities before games in the last week or so, and he said he has been able to do some light hitting off of a tee and some soft toss. However, he says that he feels better walking around, but it still “doesn't feel great,” according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yankees have been able to stay afloat during Judge's absence, despite massive offensive struggles throughout the month of June. The team is 47-38 after picking up a big win against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead home run, and rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe has been hot since making a change to his stance.

It seems that the Tampa Bay Rays are out of reach, especially with Judge out for the foreseeable future. The Yankees are nine games back of the Rays. They are three games back of the Orioles, with three games left in a four game series against Baltimore at home this week.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harrison Bader's return has been huge on both sides of the ball. He is one of, if not the best defensive center fielder, and brings a solid bat with speed. Anthony Volpe's red hot play after a massive slump has been a big contributor as well.

The Yankees' pitching staff has done their part as well, especially the bullpen, which is the best in the league according to ERA. The team's biggest offensive addition in Carlos Rodon is expected to make his debut on Friday as well.

Still, it might be tough sledding for the Yankees offensively in July, as it appears Judge is not close to returning.