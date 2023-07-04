Aaron Hicks made his return to Yankee Stadium on Monday after being cut by the New York Yankees not too long ago. This time around, however, the outfielder was already wearing a Baltimore Orioles uniform after Hicks signed with them shortly after cutting ties with New York. The Yankees decided to give their former player a tribute video in his first time back since his move, which apparently, wasn't a very good idea.

As it turns out, Yankee fans did not like the idea of paying tribute to Hicks. They made their feelings about it abundantly clear:

Yankees played an Aaron Hicks tribute video and the fans booed pic.twitter.com/YMOBCD5QNr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 3, 2023

New York supporters savagely booed hicks throughout the tribute video. The fans' jeers grew even louder once Hicks was shown on the giant video screen. The 33-year-old even had a sly smile on his face as he listened to the crowd boo him so loudly. Needless to say, the Yankees faithful weren't ready to welcome him back with open arms.

This probably has a lot to do with the fact that Aaron Hicks pretty much stunk it up during his time in New York only to find his form again immediately after switching teams. I guess there was a sense of betrayal in the hearts of the begrudging Yankees supporters, which in truth, you can't really blame them for. Hicks absolutely turned his season around the moment he put on an Orioles uniform, which just speaks volumes of how unideal his situation was during all those years in New York.