The New York Yankees find themselves in a difficult position as they attempt to trade veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman before the 2025 season begins. Stroman, owed $18 million next season with a vesting option for another $18 million in 2026 if he surpasses 140 innings pitched, is proving challenging to move due to financial and performance concerns.

As ESPN’s Buster Olney noted, Stroman’s vesting option complicates trade discussions complicates trade discussions significantly. “The Stroman talks will be greatly complicated by his vesting option,” Olney reported, adding that rival teams expect the Yankees to absorb a substantial portion of his salary to facilitate a deal.

Stroman’s performance in 2024 was mixed. He started the season strong, posting a 2.82 ERA through his first 14 starts, but his numbers deteriorated as the season progressed. He finished with a 4.31 ERA and a 4.94 expected ERA, while his groundball rate (49.9%) fell well below his career average. His sinker velocity also dipped, raising concerns about his long-term effectiveness. Despite these issues, Stroman’s durability—29 starts and 154 2/3 innings pitched—was a positive, especially for a Yankees rotation often plagued by injuries.

The Yankees continue to shop Marcus Stroman ahead of the 2025 season

From a financial standpoint, the Yankees are motivated to make a move. Their luxury tax payroll sits at $302.9 million, dangerously close to the highest luxury tax threshold of $302 million. Trading Stroman could provide the financial flexibility to address other roster needs, such as adding a left-handed reliever or reinforcing their infield.

However, potential suitors seem hesitant. Teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks, who could use pitching depth, reportedly expect the Yankees to significantly lower Stroman’s salary closer to the $5 million range seen in deals like Martin Pérez’s with the White Sox. Without such concessions, the market for Stroman remains limited.

Still, there are reasons for the Yankees to consider keeping Stroman. As manager Aaron Boone highlighted, Stroman was a valuable contributor during the regular season and a positive clubhouse presence, mentoring younger pitchers like Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. “Stro… was one of the reasons we were able to win the division and get through the playoffs,” Boone said in December.

The Yankees’ pitching depth includes inexperienced arms like Will Warren and Clayton Beeter, making Stroman a valuable insurance policy. Injuries are a constant threat, and having a veteran like Stroman ready to step in could be crucial.

Ultimately, the Yankees face a tough decision: hold onto Stroman and absorb his salary or reduce their financial burden by eating a significant portion of his contract in a trade. With time running out before spring training, the Yankees must weigh their options carefully. As Olney put it, “The ball is in the Yankees’ court to make a deal happen.”