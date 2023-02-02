It did not take the New York Yankees’ front office to make a move in February, albeit a minor one, with the team acquiring the services of right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter and giving him a minors contract (via MLB insider Jon Heyman).

Gray Fenter, RHP, signs minors deal with Yankees. Formerly in Orioles and Giants organizations, he had a 2.95 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings for the Lancaster Barnstormers last year.

This transaction doesn’t move the needle much for the Yankees, but it also implies that the team might still not be done pulling the strings from behind the desk in the baseball offseason. Of course, the Yankees have already pulled off a big move to shore up their pitching staff when they won the Carlos Rodon sweepstakes in free agency, signing the two-time All-Star hurler to a 6-year $162 million contract that also comes with a full no-trade clause.

Per Baseball-Reference, Fenter has played a total of six seasons in the minors before joining the Yankees organization. So far in his venture in the minors, he has collected a 22-17 record and a 3.93 ERA to go with a 1.294 WHIP across 347.2 total innings.

The Yankees’ pitching was carried mostly in the 2022 MLB season by the trio of Jameson Taillon, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes. Taillon is no longer with the Yankees, as he’s already joined the Chicago Cubs, while Cole and Cortes are still in the Bronx looking to make bigger marks in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Fenter was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.