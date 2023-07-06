The New York Yankees claimed a pitcher on waivers Thursday. New York reportedly claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and optioned him to Triple-A, per Yankees PR Dept. on Twitter.

The move comes following the devastating Jimmy Cordero news, as the Yankees' reliever was suspended for a domestic violence incident. As a result, New York called up Deivi Garcia to the big leagues for extra pitching depth. The move to add Misiewicz will only further that depth, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the left-hander get a shot in the Yankees' bullpen at some point in 2023.

Yankees claim an interesting pitcher

Misiewicz, 28, has pitched at the big league level since 2020, when he debuted with the Seattle Mariners. He displayed signs of potential with Seattle, but was inconsistent. He labored through the 2021 season, taking a step back from his 2020 performance. In 2022, Misiewicz was traded to the Kansas City Royals. He's since spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tigers.

The Yankees' decision to claim him makes sense. Yes, this is a pitcher with a career 4.74 ERA. His addition to the roster won't exactly excite fans. All big league teams understand just how crucial left-handed pitching depth is. Perhaps, at just 28-years old, Misiewicz can find his footing with the Yankees.

For now, he will look to establish himself as a promotion candidate in New York's farm system. He shouldn't be overlooked though. It will be intriguing to see if Misiewicz gets a chance in the big leagues in 2023.