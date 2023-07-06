The New York Yankees added to their already stellar bullpen on Thursday, recalling right-hander Deivi Garcia from Triple-A, the team announced. It will be Garcia's second stint with the Yankees this season. He allowed a run and struck out two batters in three innings against the Oakland Athletics on May 10, earning his first career save in the big leagues.

After trying to develop him as a starter, the Yankees have opted to turn Garcia into a full-time reliever this season. All 21 of his appearances in the minors have been out of the bullpen. He has a 4.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 26 walks in 34.2 innings.

Garcia made his major league debut with the Yankees in 2020, starting six games for New York during the COVID-shortened season. He posted a 3-2 record with a 4.98 ERA and 33 strikeouts. He made two more starts for the team in 2021 but did not get a call to the MLB in 2022 while struggling in the minors. Garcia had a 6.89 ERA in 64 minor league innings in 2022.

This move comes a day after another Yankees reliever, Jimmy Cordero, was suspended for the remainder of the season for violating MLB's domestic abuse policy. He was removed from New York's 40-man roster as a result.

The Yankees have the best bullpen in the league this season, entering Thursday with a 2.95 ERA. New York is 48-39 and holds a game and a half lead for the final wild card spot in the American League. It's possible this could be another one-and-done scenario for Deivi Garcia, but he'll be with the Yankees as they look for a series win against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night.