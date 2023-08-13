After cruising to a 4-run lead in the bottom of the 9th inning, the New York Yankees gave up 5 runs in and turned sure victory into a devastating 8-7 defeat at the hands of the Miami Marlins.

JAKE BURGER AND THE MARLINS SCORE FIVE RUNS IN THE NINTH INNING TO WALK OFF THE YANKEES pic.twitter.com/fkuBfW0Cks — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 13, 2023

Ace Yankee closer Clay Holmes was victimized in the decisive inning, and he was charged with 5 runs and the defeat after giving up 3 hits and committing one brutal throwing error. Luis Arraez tied the game with a 2-run triple before Jake Burger ripped the winning hit off of Tommy Kahnle.

The Yankees have had a bunch of just brutal “worst loss of the season”games this season. Today’s was the latest — Erik Boland (@eboland11) August 13, 2023

Pull the plug on this pic.twitter.com/H3x6GNRBTP — J. Guzman (@TheJoezilla) August 13, 2023

Yankees announcer Michael Kay labeled the defeat as “brutal, devastating and awful,” and the team got roasted on Twitter after the Marlins secured the victory.

The Marlins had put runners on throughout the game's late innings but had failed to deliver clutch hits until the 9th. Yuli Gurriel oppened the inning with a double to right center before Holmes recorded his only out of the inning.

Jon Berti followed with an infield single before Jazz Chisholm walked to load the bases.

Josh Bell hit a hard grounder back to Holmes, but he could not hold on to the ball. He tried to nail Bell at first, but his throw was off line and two runners scored.

Arraez and Burger followed with their decisive hits.

The Yankees wasted a solid effort by ace Gerrit Cole, who pitched 6 innings while giving up 6 hits and 2 runs. The Yankees had a 7-2 lead when Cole left the game.

The loss dropped the Yankees to 60-58 and they are 5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot.