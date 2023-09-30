New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has dealt with a mixture of injuries and underperformance during the 2023 season. It's been far from a superb start to Rodon's Yankees career. Things got even worse on Friday in his final start of the year, as he failed to record an out while surrendering eight runs against the Kansas City Royals, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

He will finish the season with an abysmal 6.85 ERA, Hoch reports as well.

Yankees fans roast Carlos Rodon after atrocious outing vs. Royals

MLB insider Jon Heyman gave a professional, yet far from complimentary response to Rodon's season overall.

“Some big-money stars struggle their first year in pinstripes but few to the degree of Carlos Rodon,” Heyman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One Yankees fan fully broke down the devastating start.

“The Royals against Carlos Rodon tonight Single Walk Double Home Run Single Single Single Stolen Base Walk Yes Carlos Rodon recorded 0 outs.”

“Did not put on the game Will not put on the game Life’s too short,” Talkin' Jake from Jomboy Media shared.

“I’m pretty sure Carlos Rodon just had one of the worst starts in baseball history? Couldn’t be worse right?” A fan added.

Rodon didn't have a good game. He's still a quality pitcher and should be able to bounce back in 2024 if he's able to avoid injury.

With all of that being said, there is no question that his start versus the Royals was a complete disaster. It was an unfortunate way to end a season on the mound.