Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs

The New York Yankees have made their first big splash ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, coming to an agreement with the Chicago Cubs in order to acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross. The Yankees were desperate to add some bullpen depth and they’ve done just that by acquiring the right-hander from the Cubs, in a deal first reported by Jack Curry of the YES Network.

Yankees are acquiring righty reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 1, 2022

Effross is a 28-year-old rookie who has been sensational for the Cubs in relief this season. He has the potential to log meaningful innings for the Yankees in high-leverage situations.

In 2022, Effross has made 47 relief appearances, registering a 2.66 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 44.0 innings on the mound. He’s walked 11 batters on the year and has surrendered just two home runs. His ability to limit hard contact was likely a big reason the Yankees were in on him, as Effross has been excellent at inducing ground balls.

The Yankees will acquire Effross with multiple years of team control. Seeing as he’s a 28-year-old rookie, the Yankees will have five more years of club control beyond the 2022 season, meaning he should be around in the Bronx for a long time.

In exchange for Effross, the Yankees are sending their No. 7 ranked prospect Hayden Wesneski to Chicago, per Ken Rosenthal. Wesneski is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who has a 3.51 ERA at Triple-A through 19 starts this season.

Cubs acquiring RHP Hayden Wesneski for Effross, source tells @TheAthletic. Yankees’ No. 7 prospect, per @MLBPipeline. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Following the season-ending injury to Michael King, the need for another bullpen arm capable of serving in high-leverage situations became more critical for the Yankees, but they’ve managed to fill King’s void with Effross, who should play a big role in the Bronx for years to come.