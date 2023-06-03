The New York Yankees received some good news on the injury front on Wednesday, as Carlos Rodon threw a two-up, 30-pitch bullpen session without any setbacks.

Rodon has been out since May 30 with forearm and back injuries, but the Yankees are hopeful that he will be able to return to the starting rotation soon.

Rodon's bullpen session was monitored by pitching coach Matt Blake, who said that the left-hander's velocity was good (sitting at 90-93 mph) and that he was able to throw all of his pitches. Blake said that Rodon could throw another bullpen session in Los Angeles or he could face live hitters in a few days, per Gary Phillips of New York Daily News.

The Yankees are also getting healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson were activated from the injured list on Wednesday, and both players are expected to be in the lineup for the Yankees' weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stanton has been out since the middle of April with a strained hamstring, while Donaldson has been out since early April, also with a hamstring issue. This season, Stanton has a slash line of .269/.296/.558 (130 OPS+) with four home runs in 13 games. Prior to his injury, Donaldson was off to a 2-for-16 start the year, and he's coming off a 2022 campaign — his first with the Yankees — in which he put up an OPS of just .682.

The Yankees are currently in third place in the American League East with a 34-24 record, and they are looking to add to their lead with the return of Donaldson and Stanton. The Yankees have won six of their last 10 games.

With the return of their key players, the Yankees look to rejuvenate their offense and gain some much-needed momentum as they approach the end of the first half of the season.