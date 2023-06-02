The New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Dodgers.

The World Series has a rich history. Few teams have defined the history of the Fall Classic more than the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles (formerly Brooklyn) Dodgers. The Yankees and Dodgers regularly clashed in the World Series from 1947 through 1956. They met again in 1963, then again in a series of memorable battles from 1977 through 1981. When the Yankees and Dodgers are both good, the expectation for them to both reach the World Series is high. Older generations of baseball fans have been able to see these history-soaked franchises meet in late October, but younger fans have not. In this new era of interleague play, every Yankee-Dodger meeting in the regular season invites the question: Will this finally be the year the Yankees and Dodgers return to the World Series?

The Yankees and Dodgers have both had large payrolls for a very long time. It makes it that much more remarkable that they haven't met once in the World Series since 1981. The Yankees haven't even been back to the World Series since their last championship in 2009. At least the Dodgers have won the World Series more recently (2020) and have been in the World Series a few other times (2017, 2018). The Yankees' 14-year World Series drought is one of the more improbable facts in American sports over the past decade and a half. Can the Yankees build toward a World Series standard of play? Facing the Dodgers will measure where they stand.

Here are the Yankees-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Dodgers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Dodgers

TV: YES Network (Yankees) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network (National)

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are playing good baseball. They won their series this past weekend against the talented San Diego Padres. They won their most recent series in Seattle against the pitching-rich Mariners. Why wouldn't they be able to handle the Dodgers? Los Angeles has a lot of injuries to its pitching staff, and it's clear this L.A. team, while still loaded with great players, is not as deep or as complete as some of its recent predecessors, very much including last year's team, which won over 110 games. The Yankees do look like the stronger team in a two-team comparison. Luis Severino, New York's starting pitcher, was excellent in his most recent start against the Padres last Saturday. If he is anything close to that level of form, the Yankees are going to win.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw on the mound. It's hard to bet against Kershaw, even though we know he is not at his absolute peak. He is still really good. He is still very dependable. Moreover, the Yankees have a lot of holes in the lower half of their batting order. They can certainly flame out on offense. It has happened plenty of times this season. That would open the door for the Dodgers in this game.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are getting a run and a half. They're a better team than the Dodgers right now. Luis Severino is dealing. Take New York.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5