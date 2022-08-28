Yankees make surprising bullpen moves after Aroldis Chapman’s tattoo injury

The New York Yankees have a couple of new faces on the roster following the decision to place Aroldis Chapman on the IL due to a leg infection stemming from a tattoo. With Chapman unavailable until mid-September, the Yankees made significant roster moves involving a couple of veteran relievers ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Oakland Athletics. Lefty reliever Anthony Banda was seen in the Yankees’ clubhouse on Sunday, indicating that he’d been added to the major-league roster, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Relief pitcher Anthony Banda just showed up in the clubhouse here in Oakland. He’ll wear No. 61 for the Yankees. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 28, 2022

Banda has spent time with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 but was waived by both teams before getting scooped up by the Yankees. On the year, Banda owns a 5.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 26.1 innings, making 30 appearances for the Pirates and Jays. His last outing came on Jul 29 when he struck out two batters in a scoreless inning during Toronto’s loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees also signed lefty Chasen Shreve to a minor-league contract after Chapman landed on the IL. It’s unclear if there are any plans for Shreve to pitch at the major-league level, but he’s back in the Yankees’ organization for the first time since 2018.

Chapman’s tattoo infection created the need for a southpaw in the Yankees’ bullpen. Prior to adding Banda, the only active lefties in the bullpen were Wandy Peralta and Lucas Luetge. With Shreve and Banda both in the organization, the Yankees will have some experienced left-handers available to help fill Chapman’s void.

Shreve featured in 25 games for the Mets in 2022, but struggled to the tune of a 6.49 ERA across 25 outings. Unlike Banda, he is not on the Yankees’ MLB roster yet, so it’s unclear if he’ll get an opportunity in the Bronx.