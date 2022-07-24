The New York Yankees are slowly losing their grip of the MLB throne. There was a time when the Yanks were miles above the rest of the competition. They dominated their opponents en route to the best record in the NFL. For a while, fans felt that this team was untouchable.

Over the last few weeks though, the Yankees have looked mortal again. They have compiled a 4-8 record over the last 12 games, which is not a great sign. Suddenly, the top of the American League are hot on their heels again. This slump, coupled with the Houston Astros catching on fire as of late, puts the team’s pole position in jeopardy.

Gerrit Cole isn’t too worried about the slump, though. In fact, the Yankees ace didn’t even realize that they had a losing record over the last few games after their loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Cole attributed the slump to them getting shafted by some bad bounces during the last games. However, the ace pitcher stressed that it’s important for this team to bounce back stronger after this. (via NJ.com)

“At some point I think we assumed … You’re not constantly trying to duck and dodge the adversity, but at some point you’ve got to go through it. It’s just too long of a season. So, how we dig ourselves out of it, how we continue to respond is going to show us what we’re made of.”

Truly, the best indicator of a team’s title chances is their ability to bounce back from adversity. It’s very rare for any professional team or athlete to have a perfect season. At some point, they will face some serious challenges. It will be interesting to see how the Yankees attack their sudden slump, especially with the trade deadline looming on the horizon.