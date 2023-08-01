The New York Yankees executed a trade at the buzzer of the MLB trade deadline, as they landed relief pitcher Keynan Middleton in a deal with the Chicago White Sox, league sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Middleton, 29, has pitched to a 3.96 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. With 15 career saves, he also has some experience handling the ninth inning.

In exchange for Middleton, the Yankees sent the White Sox left-handed pitcher Juan Carela, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

New York, 55-51 and in last place in the American League East, had remained undecided on their MLB trade deadline stance until reports emerged Monday, indicating that the team could be open to moving some of their pending free agents in deals.

Instead, the Yankees have added to a bullpen that has been the backbone of the team for much of the season. And Middleton, who has a career-best 30.1 percent strikeout rate this year, has some big-time punch-out ability with his fastball-changeup-slider mix.

Walks, however, have been a problem for the Portland, Oregon native, as he has surrendered four per nine innings pitched.

In a pair of interesting twists, Middleton wears number 99, a uniform occupied by captain and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. It's safe to say that the newcomer will have to find a new number.

Middleton also made headlines when he called Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros team that stole signs, a cheater.

That will certainly earn Middleton new fans among the Yankees faithful before he even throws a pitch.