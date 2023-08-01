New York Yankees fans are not happy with the state of the team, and many couldn't help but blame general manager and VP Brian Cashman for their recent woes heading to the MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees are still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but things aren't looking particularly bright for them. After losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, 5-1, the Pinstripes are now 5-5 in their last 10 games. A closer look at their last 15 matches makes it worse, as the team has gone 6-9 during that span.

Fans wouldn't have panicked if the Yankees are doing something to address their problems and recent slide. But unfortunately, less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, Cashman and co. have yet to make a significant move to put the team in a position to contend–not only for a playoff spot, but also for a World Series title.

Sure enough, it has sparked the frustrations of the New York faithful.

“Brian Cashman is giving the Yankees the 2022 Rick Hahn treatment by not doing anything at the deadline,” one commenter wrote.

Another frustrated supporter said, “As long as Brian Cashman and/or Hal Steinbrenner are in charge, there’s a really good chance that Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole will never win a title in their careers.”

Here are more reactions from New York fans, who just seem ready to give up on the team this 2023 amid the front office's inactivity as the trade deadline nears.

Brian Cashman running out of Yankee Stadium when Judge comes up to him mad as hell after he does nothing at the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/P8HTxPGsVM — roseanne ✨ (@hoodierizz) August 1, 2023

Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone after they retain their jobs this off-season: pic.twitter.com/qWxxvaybiF — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) August 1, 2023

Less than 24 hours until the trade deadline… Brian Cashman: pic.twitter.com/CGIERAoBzE — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) July 31, 2023

What will the Yankees do before the MLB trade deadline?

To be fair to the fans, it's easy to see where their anger is coming from. The Yankees themselves don't seem to know where they want to be at in the second half of the 2023 campaign.

While they are expected to be buyers, a recent report noted that they could be sellers as well. The New York franchise is said to be willing to engage in trade conversations for players in their walk year, such as Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Wandy Peralta and Luis Severino.

Basically, the Yankees are operating on “two tracks,” per the report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The team is looking to move out some veterans that could end up leaving in their upcoming free agency anyway in exchange for salary relief and prospects that they could retain beyond just next season.

It's certainly a logical move, but the problem is the Yankees haven't really been focusing too much on the present and what they can do to compete. They are not yet out of the postseason race, but depending on what they do in free agency, it could dictate what they end up doing for the rest of the campaign.

The Yankees are said to be seeking an outfielder at the deadline, especially with their left field remaining a problem for them over the last couple of seasons. Nonetheless, there has been no clear target mentioned even though the trade deadline is coming soon.

While the other teams in the American League playoff race continue to make moves –be it big or small–in a bid make a sensational run to end the season, the Yankees' lack of action is naturally worrisome. And until Brian Cashman and the top brass do something to get Aaron Judge some help, fans will definitely continue to worry.