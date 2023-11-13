The Yankees have named James Rowson their new hitting coach. He has ties with Aaron Judge from coaching him in the minor leagues.

The New York Yankees announced that James Rowson has been named the team's hitting coach.

The Yankees had two hitting coaches last year in Dillon Lawson and Sean Casey. They fired Dillon Lawson at the all-star break after a rough first half offensively, and went with Sean Casey for the second half. The offense continued to struggle. With James Rowson, the Yankees are bringing back someone who worked in their minor league system when Aaron Judge was coming up through the ranks.

Rowson has spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers. He was with the Cubs first before working with the Yankees in the minor leagues. He was with the Twins from 2017 through 2019, received a lot of credit for Byron Buxton hitting well in the majors, and was the hitting coach for the 2019 team that hit the most home runs in a single season in MLB history with 307. That record was tied by the Braves this season. Rowson was with the Marlins from 2020 through 2022, and spent last season with the Tigers.

Aaron Judge and Rowson have a relationship from their days together in the minor leagues with the Yankees. With the struggles of the Yankees lineup last year it will be interesting to see if Rowson brings some improvement, especially for players like DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, who the Yankees need to bounce back next season.

Still, the Yankees need to bring in some players this offseason to improve the roster. With Rowson in the fold, there are still significant questions that need to be answered.