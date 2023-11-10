The New York Yankees have reportedly listened to trade offers for Gleyber Torres for more than a year and now we could know why

The New York Yankees need big changes after a disappointing 2023 season. The team's biggest hope is to acquire free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani, but other moves will need to be made as well.

Reportedly, the Yankees have been listening to offers for second baseman Gleyber Torres for more than a year – and he could be on the move according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic:

“Gleyber Torres had a solid season, slashing .273/.347/.453 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 90 runs scored. He was worth 2.9 WAR and his .800 OPS ranked sixth among all second basemen. However, the Yankees have a plethora of young middle infielders ready to take over the position and the club has been listening to trade proposals for him for more than a year now. Torres turns 27 next month and will be a free agent after the 2024 season. If the Yankees can get a left-handed-hitting outfielder and a pitcher they want in a deal, they won’t hesitate to move him.”

The Yankees have recently been linked to a pair of outfielders with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tyler O’Neill and left-handed hitter Dylan Carlson. Carlson, 25, has been with the Cardinals for the last four seasons. His best year came in 2021 when he slashed .266/.343/.437 with 18 home runs and 65 runs batted in. Tyler O'Neill is a 28-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder. He has been with the Cardinals for six seasons and, while he has largely been inconsistent, he had a monster season in 2021 – hitting 34 home runs with 80 RBIs. He has not hit more than 14 home runs in any of his other five seasons.

The Yankees are reportedly also interested in acquiring San Diego Padres star slugger Juan Soto this offseason, so moving Torres could potentially make some room for him.