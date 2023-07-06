Wednesday night's showdown between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium got temporarily stopped after a cameraman was hit in the head by an errant throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the fifth inning of the contest.

Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow. He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/hKjrGHHnRm — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 6, 2023

Andy Martino of SNY also reported that the cameraman received medical attention on the spot where he was positioned during the unfortunate incident.

Henderson obviously did not intend that to happen, as he only wanted the Orioles to complete a double play, but his throw went way past the reach of teammate Ryan O’Hearn and hit the cameraman, who was later identified as Pete Stendel of YES Network.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It appears, however, that Stendel is fine and away from danger. He even gave everyone inside the stadium a peace sign as he was being taken off the field. Fans chanted “MVP” to show their support for Stendel, while Yankees and Orioles players clapped as well. The play on the field would resume after 10 minutes of stoppage.

Yankees and Orioles continue pivotal series before All-Star break

The Yankees entered the game on a two-game win streak, having won the first two legs of this series against the Orioles. This is a crucial series for both teams, as only two games separate each other in the American League East division, with the Orioles second and the Yankees third. The final game of the series will be played Thursday with the Orioles expected to give the ball to Kyle Bradish, while the Yankees will start Luis Severino.