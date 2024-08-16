The New York Yankees are enlisting a former division rival for bullpen help. The club needed a southpaw arm, so Tim Mayza is getting promoted.

New York brought up Mayza from Triple-A before Friday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, via Yankees PR.

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed LHP Tim Mayza (#58) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster,” the club reported.

New York's decision is surprising, via NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman.

“Thought Scott Effross could’ve been the fresh arm for the bullpen…” Goodman admitted. “#Yankees decide to call up lefty Tim Mayza, who they picked up earlier this year from the [Toronto] Blue Jays. Mayza had a 2.16 ERA over nine appearances with AAA SWB since coming over to the Yankees.”

Mayza joins Tim Hill as the only southpaws in the Yankee bullpen. The 32-year-old Mayza had an 8.03 ERA in 35 games with the Blue Jays this year before getting DFA'd. However, he turned it around in triple-A after the Yankees picked him up.

New York will hope Mayza recaptures his form from last season when he posted a 1.52 ERA in 69 appearances.

Was this the right move?

The Yankees should give Tim Mayza a short leash

New York has a month and a half left to figure out its bullpen before the playoffs. Mayza could be turning a corner, but there's no reason to give him continual chances if he falters. The club has Effross, Nick Burdi, and Ron Marinaccio in triple-A, and all three have plenty of big-league experience.

The Yankees themselves have had a front-row seat to Mayza's struggles in the past. The veteran's most recent big-league appearance was against New York on June 28, and he gave up five runs without recording an out. That was the outing that ended his Toronto tenure. Additionally, Mayza gave up Aaron Judge's 61st home run in 2022.

Mayza, though, could be a vital presence if he gains momentum. Yankee manager Aaron Boone could use a shutdown lefty reliever to bring in against lefty hitters in high-leverage postseason situations.