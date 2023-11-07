As the Yankees search to replace Sean Casey, an Aaron Judge approved candidate has emerged as the favorite.

The New York Yankees were hoping to get a permanent replacement at hitting coach with Sean Casey. But after just about half of a season with the Yankees, Casey decided to leave New York.

With the Yankees in search of new hitting coach, New York has offered the job to James Rowson, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Rowson spent this past season as the Detroit Tigers hitting coach.

Before that, Rowson spent time as the hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs then Minnesota Twins. He was the Miami Marlins bench coach for three years before joining the Tigers. But before getting all of these opportunities at the MLB level, Rowson spent six seasons as the Yankees minor league hitting coordinator. He returned to the role in 2013. During his time in New York's minor league system, Rowson grew close with Aaron Judge. As Rowson prepares to become Judge's major league hitting coach, the pair's connection has remained strong through the years, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Sean Casey took over as hitting coach for Dillon Lawson at the All-Star break. Still, New York ranked 29th in runs scored (673) and batting average (.227). The Yankees had the 11th-most strikeouts in the league with 1,427.

Casey decided to step down due to wanting to see his family more. But even if he stayed, the Yankees might've been in search of a hitting coach based on last year's results. James Rowson has plenty of experience coaching up hitters. With his ties to Aaron Judge aiding his case, Rowson is now set to be the Yankees next hitting coach.