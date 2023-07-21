Sean Casey has only been the hitting coach of the New York Yankees for a week but the pressure is on to figure things out and get the Yankees offense moving in the right direction for the final two months of the season. Much has been said about the absence of Aaron Judge and the lack of production from the healthy Yankees and perhaps no one's slump is as shocking as Anthony Rizzo's.

Rizzo is hitting .156 for the Yankees since the start of June and hasn’t hit a home run since May 20. Casey knows the three-time All-Star can find his groove again.

“I think sometimes when you have that power outage, you maybe want to start to hit home runs,” Casey told Greg Joyce. “So sometimes I think Rizz maybe is pressing a little bit because the guy cares so much, he’s had so much success. Maybe he’s pressing a little bit. But one thing I know about Rizz is, he’s been here before. He might say this is the worst stretch of his career, but he’s had stretches like this and he’s come out of them.”

Casey said the biggest thing to remember is to keep playing, something a veteran like Rizzo should have no problem doing. Rizzo knows how to get himself up for a game even if he isn’t playing very well. When the team isn’t playing well though, it makes things that much harder to figure out and mounts the pressure even more.

The Yankees need Rizzo to turn his season around quickly as their playoff hopes are starting to dwindle. The Yankees enter the weekend four games out of a playoff spot and in last place in the AL East.