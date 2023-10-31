The New York Yankees need to make some big moves this offseason to rebound from what was arguably their most disappointing season since the 1990s, and Aaron Judge spoke about what changes could be coming this winter as the team tries to rebound in 2024.

“Changes could mean a lot of different things,” Aaron Judge said, via Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media. “From philosophies, players, coaches, everything. We haven't made it to the big dance in quite a few years, so we got some work to do, even on the player side. So looking forward to hopefully getting us back to the promised land with some good moves.”

Speaking of coaching moves, we know that the Yankees will have a new hitting coach, as Sean Casey will not return in 2024. Sean Casey took over for Dillon Lawson after the All-Star break. Judge indicated that Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and the organization are busy at work already, and said that he met with Steinbrenner on Sunday. Judge also said that he has plans to meet with Hal Steinbrenner when he returns to New York.

“We've still got a lot of time, but I know they're busy working, literally from a couple days after our season ended,” Judge said, via Goodman. “They had a lot of meetings down there in Tampa, so they're working hard, and I'm looking forward to getting some updates about what's going on.”

Judge did say he expects Brian Cashman and the Yankees to make some big moves this offseason once the World Series is over and free agency starts.

“I think once we kind of get past this, and it's really the offseason, I think that's when we'll start seeing some bigger moves,” Judge said, via Goodman.

The Yankees have been a rumored destination for Juan Soto, if the San Diego Padres do end up moving him. However, impending free agents Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cody Bellinger have been linked with New York as well. It will be interesting to see what Cashman does to give Judge and Gerrit Cole some support in 2024.