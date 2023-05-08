The New York Yankees will activate outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list on Tuesday with zero restrictions, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.

Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list on May 1 with a right hip strain, but it was backdated to April 28. He seemed to have suffered the injury in a game against the Minnesota Twins on April 26. He attempted to steal third base while the Yankees were leading 5-0, and seemed to take an awkward slide. He stayed in the game, and was in the lineup the next night against the Texas Rangers, but was pulled, and has not played since then.

In recent days, Judge has been working out at the Yankees complex in Tampa Bay while the team was there to play the Rays over the weekend. Now, he is reportedly ready to return to the team, and they desperately need him.

The Yankees currently sit at 18-17, and are in last place in the American League East. There is a ton of time to make up ground, but the team needs Aaron Judge to return and contribute on offense. The Yankees have struggled to score in Judge’s absence. Harrison Bader’s return has given the team a spark in recent days, but Judge is the focal-point of the lineup.

The Yankees will still be banged up when Judge returns, but his return along with Harrison Bader’s presence should be a big help for a team that needs to start making a run to make up ground in the American League standings.