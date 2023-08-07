The New York Yankees are now 58-54 after dropping their latest three-game series (they lost 2-1) against the Houston Astros. Failing to win series has become an unfortunate occurrence for New York, as the Yankees have won only two of their past 11 series overall, per Talkin' Yanks on Twitter. Additionally, the Yankees' two series victories during that span came against MLB's two worst teams in the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals.

It should be noted that the Yankees haven't lost all of those series, as they have been able to split some of them. Regardless, finding ways to win series is important throughout the course of an MLB season. Good teams get the job done on a consistent basis. The Yankees' playoff hopes are still alive but New York must find their footing before it is too late.

Yankees struggles continue vs. Astros

The Yankees had an opportunity to make a statement at home against the Astros over the weekend, but instead dropped two of three versus Houston.

Pitching was the primary concern in the series. New York surrendered seven runs Friday and nine runs Sunday, with both games leading to defeats. Their lone win in the series came Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Houston. When New York pitches well they are able to find success. The Yankees' offense has labored in 2023 so the team has been forced to rely heavily on pitching.

However, when the pitching isn't consistent, that's when this ball club runs into trouble. The Yankees' pitching concerns continued on Sunday with Carlos Rodon struggling on the mound and later suffering an apparent injury.

Again, it's too early to completely give up on the Yankees. Perhaps making a roster move or two can help save them. Right now, though, New York's situation is far from ideal.