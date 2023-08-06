The Oakland Athletics have been the worst team in baseball this 2023 season, so their priorities have been more on internally developing their young guys. From their last playoff appearance in 2020, one key cog who remained on the team was outfielder Ramon Laureano. He burst into the scene in 2019, but he has struggled since due to injuries and a lengthy 80-game suspension.

He has not been able to find his rhythm on the plate, so the A's have designated Laureano for assignment. After he clears waivers, he will be available to sign elsewhere, likely to a serious postseason contender. One organization that is still competing for the World Series plum despite being out of the playoff picture is the New York Yankees.

They have the second highest payroll in baseball, and their star players are in the prime of their careers. With their offensive struggles being magnified almost every game, acquiring a lefty outfielder such as Laureano can be a plausible option for the front office. Their depth at the corner outfield positions have been decimated, so despite the struggles, Laureano should be a terrific addition to their squad.

Here are two reasons why Ramon Laureano is the perfect fit for the Yankees.

2. Steady presence of speed and power

It is not far-fetched for Ramon Laureano to lose confidence and lack motivation because he was suiting up for an organization that is almost 50 games below .500. He has admitted that it was a struggle for him to return to his groove after the suspension, so playing in the Pinstripe uniform is the perfect opportunity for Laureano to rekindle the joyful days of his MLB career.

The Yankees have been alternating a bevy of individuals to start at left field, especially after the departure of Aaron Hicks and Andrew Benintendi. Laureano's main asset to the A's was his combination of speed and power, so providing those attributes as a sixth or seventh hitter for New York will be incredible for their team. Laureano has been linked to the Yankees since 2022, so this time it will be a chance for them to acquire him without letting go of future assets.

1. Low risk, high reward

Contrary to their trade deadline targets like Cody Bellinger or Dylan Carlson, Laureano is not as intriguing or as exciting addition to the Yankees organization. Since they failed to fill-in the hole at left field, a decent acquisition is better than nothing for their stretch run in August and September. His injury concerns will definitely be an issue, but manager Aaron Boone can adjust based on the capabilities of Laureano.

It will be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Bombers because Laureano will only be on the team for a couple of months, but he has shown signs of being a force on the plate and on the bases. During the 2019 season, Laureano had an oWAR of 3.9, wherein he tallied 24 home runs, 67 RBI and 13 stolen bases for Oakland. He followed that up with the second-best campaign of his career in 2021 with 14 HRs and 39 RBI.

Contributing a portion of his tremendous production with the A's will be a boost for the Yankees' left fielders that rely only on Isiah Kinner-Falefa, Greg Allen or Billy McKinney. Furthermore, Laureano's presence on the field with a cannon arm will be vital to the success of the Yankees. His highlight plays composed of outfield assists used to be a staple for any MLB pundit, so he has a chance to prove himself in a large market like New York.

Other franchises will be focused on their internal development after the trade deadline, so the Yankees must not Ramon Laureano slip away.