New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was removed from his latest start against the Houston Astros in the third inning after getting lit up for five runs, reportedly due to hamstring tightness.

“Carlos Rodón left today's game with left hamstring tightness. He's being examined at Yankee Stadium by Dr. David Trofa. Additional examinations will take place over the next 24 hours,” the Yankees tweeted during the game.

Rodon has had a disastrous season for the Yankees in his debut season, sitting on the 60-day IL until he was finally activated in July for his first start. Less than a month later, he appears to be injured again.

He has an atrocious 6.28 ERA through his five starts, and the five earned runs in less than three innings of work didn't help that tally today. Boos rained down at Yankees stadium as he walked off with the training staff, the latest saga for the struggling franchise.

The Yankees have struggled with starting pitching throughout the year, with Luis Severino recently getting shelled repeatedly in his first three starts back with the team. Additionally, Domingo German officially hit rock bottom this week after a roller coaster year that saw him throw a perfect game and subsequently get shut down for the year due to substance abuse issues off the field.

The Bronx Bombers have been sharing last place with the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, despite both having winning records. They are four games back of the final AL Wildcard spot, and will attempt to make a push for the playoffs over the last month. Fans and experts were shocked that the team made next to no moves at the deadline, neither buying or selling.