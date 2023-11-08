Yankees GM Brian Cashman had some interesting comments regarding his team's pursuit of superstar Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are widely believed to have interest in MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani. When asked today about the Yankees' degree of interest, GM Brian Cashman shared his thoughts on SNY TV.

Brian Cashman was asked about the interest in Shohei Ohtani: "He's a great player, we all know that. We will certainly have discussions and find out what's workable and what's not and what's attainable and what isn't" pic.twitter.com/i0ungV0ian — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 7, 2023

Cashman chose to be careful with his words, as MLB's free agent signing period hasn't yet opened. But he did share that they were open to the idea of Ohtani suiting up in pinstripes:

“We're going to be interested in everything available that can make us better, and then ultimately Hal Steinbrenner will make final calls on what those price tags are and how they would fit.”

When asked by reporters if there were rules that prevented him from speaking on specific players, Cashman said that there weren't:

“No, it's just…with everything we're talking about, I just got caught off guard. I got a brain-freeze on it, sorry. Obviously, he's a great player, we all know that. We will certainly have discussions and find out what's workable and what's not and what's attainable and what isn't.”

The Yankees missed the playoffs last season, amid significant offensive struggles. Adding Ohtani to their roster would be a franchise-shaking move.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers are among the favorites for Ohtani. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Atlanta Braves could be possibilities as well. The New York Mets have also been connected to the superstar, while the Boston Red Sox may be aggressive in their pursuit.

After suffering an elbow injury this summer, Ohtani won't be able to pitch in 2024. But his bat will still be a difference maker for whatever team is lucky enough to procure his services.