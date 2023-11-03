MLB insider Ken Rosenthal explains why the Dodgers 'need' Shohei Ohtani ahead of much-anticipated free agency

Since the Los Angeles Angels began to falter again this past summer, it seems as if the entire baseball world has prognosticated that the Los Angeles Dodgers will sign Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency. With so much changing after the postseason, is that grand prophesy still expected to come to fruition this winter?

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal thinks so, but mainly because of LA's desperation. “The Dodgers I still believe are the favorites for Ohtani,” he said on Foul Territory. “And beyond that, I actually believe they need Ohtani…The Dodgers are in a place where they've won all these division titles, they've had all these postseason appearances, yet the only World Series they won was in the shortened 2020 season.”

"The Dodgers, I still believe, are the favorites for Ohtani."@Ken_Rosenthal on why the Dodgers really need the superstar free agent. ▶️ https://t.co/YzbmlYWIG5 pic.twitter.com/NJgzBobOmX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 3, 2023

Rosenthal is putting it quite plainly. The only way this franchise truly succeeds in 2024 is if they win the championship. Heartbreak and stunning playoff upset losses have been a normal LA October for much of these past several years. Throwing money at the problem is not always a viable solution. Just ask the San Diego Padres and New York Mets. But sometimes it does work.

Look no further than the Texas Rangers, who spent a half-billion dollars on a middle infield and then shipped out multiple future assets to solidify their starting pitching rotation. They are enjoying a momentous parade as we speak. Shohei Ohtani could be an equally sound investment, not just for the Dodgers' baseball product, but their brand.

Are the Dodgers getting stale?

“It seems to me that a portion of the fan base, I don't know what percentage, is kind of bored and kind of needs some sizzle,” Rosenthal opined. Rangers' ownership had the same thing in mind when they began their free agent frenzy two years ago. It took another dismal season before it yielded results, but the philosophy instantly sparked excitement in Arlington.

Imagine what signing Shohei Ohtani would do for an organization that already has Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Although starting pitching is still the Dodgers' biggest need, as Rosenthal notes, the Japanese superstar could still be a transcendent talent before he returns to the mound.

This offseason will create much-needed hype for the game, but it might also be what finally launches the Dodgers into the undisputed top spot.