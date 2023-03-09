New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is going to start the season on the injured list due to a strained brachioradialis in his forearm, and Yankees fans are nervous about the injury to the new starter.

Carlos Rodon signed a six-year $162 million contract that has an average annual value of $27 million. Outside of retaining Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, his signing was the biggest move the Yankees made this offseason.

As expected, Yankees fans were a bit panicked when the news came out.

“LMFAOOOOO THE SEASON IS F*****G OVER” @HoodieMaybin wrote at 11:52 a.m. ET.

He wrote “ok so it’s a brachial strain and the UCL is fine whew” four minutes later at 11:56 a.m. ET.

“OH and a forearm strain is like the easiest indication of TJS on the planet. I’m genuinely beyond stunned right now,” @RyanGarciaESM wrote at 11:43 a.m. ET.

He wrote “Oh I’m chilling then if they had an MRI” 11 minutes later at 11:54 a.m. ET.

Other fans were pleading the Yankees to handle Rodon’s injury with care, referencing the Frankie Montas injury.

“Please don’t rush him,” @PlayoffTanaka_ wrote. He also said in another Tweet, “It’s a good thing the Yankees got out in front of Rodon’s injury, think about when Montas tried to pitch through his shoulder injury. Rodon will be back by early-mid May and everything will be fine.” He also tweeted out a picture visualizing the injuries to the Yankees rotation.

And just like that there were 3 pic.twitter.com/RNPJiCLw3h — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) March 9, 2023

Other fans just want Rodon to be healthy and ready to go for October.

“The goal is to be ready, healthy, with your best team prepared for: October” wrote WFAN overnight host and Yankees fan Keith McPherson.

The Yankees will likely have to use both Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt in the starting rotation until Rodon returns. It was a competition between those two for the fifth starter spot before Frankie Montas got surgery. Now, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt will round out the rotation for a bit.